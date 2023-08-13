Weather Authority Alert Day for Monday, August 14

Storms this Monday look calmer than what arrived last Monday, but they have a better chance of reaching more of us

A Weather Authority Alert Day is in effect from noon to 10:00 PM on Monday, August 14th. Our next strong cold front comes through driving showers and storms throughout the afternoon. Those storms have the potential to turn severe in each of our zones, but as of Sunday the front is not quite as intense as last Monday.

The morning starts on the calm side with showers and some downpours. It takes until noon for the storms to fire up with the worst weather between 5:00 PM and 8:00 PM.

By noon the first major waves of showers move in. Isolated downpours are the most common feature of the early afternoon.

By 5:00 PM a more organized line of storms stretching from northeast to southwest develops and moves through. Severe storms form on the leading edge of this line with rain that lingers behind it for around an hour.

The weather stays calmer after 8:00 PM, but pop-up showers and even some storms can develop through the night into Tuesday morning. After the sun rises on Tuesday the severe chances are limited.

Damaging wind gusts are the strongest threat on Monday. Bring anything indoors that is liable to blow away, and be prepared for high wind gusts to break branches and cause power outages. Have a flashlight and battery ready before the storms arrive.

Hail has a chance to form, but the lower temperatures thanks to cloud cover early in the day holds the available energy down. That lower heat also keeps the tornado chance on the low side.

Rain totals are less than a quarter-inch for most of us. The systems that come through often move quickly preventing large rain totals from growing.

The wind threat is the most noticeable, but the flood and tornado risk can’t be ruled out. Isolated downpours can cause flooding on a local scale, and if enough energy builds north of US-460 some tornadoes could spin up.

The Level 2 risk extends well to our west and east. Storms have a hard time making it over the mountains into the Highlands and Roanoke zones, but the placement of this front includes them in the storm risk.

The rest of the week stays on the calm side after this front comes through. Temperatures cool a few degrees with light shower chances.