Tropical system sneakily forming off East Coast; brings rain and gusts to our area Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. – A storm is forming off the East Coast, and its odds of becoming tropical are increasing.

The National Hurricane Center began issuing advisories on it as soon as 11 a.m. Thursday.

As it forms over warmer waters, it could become a tropical storm near the North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia coastlines Friday into Saturday.

For our area, we’ll see periods of rain moving in from the east Friday night and Saturday morning. These showers will turn more scattered Saturday afternoon.

Rain totals won’t be very impressive, though those of us close to US 29 could wind up with half an inch to an inch of rain.

Rain totals for Friday night and Saturday

Most of that should be good, as drought continues to expand. Localized flooding can’t be ruled out in areas that see higher rain totals.

Gusts of 20 to 35 mph will be possible during this time frame as well. This likely won’t result in widespread outages.

Peak wind gusts through Saturday, 9/23/2023

Stay with our free weather app for updates as this storm continues to form quickly.