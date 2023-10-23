45º
YOUR PHOTOS: Foliage at peak in parts of southwest, central Virginia

Thank you for submitting so many excellent photos to Pin It in recent weeks!

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

Tags: fall, foliage, leaves, autumn, Virginia
Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Photo: Lvonne Hurst - Blue Ridge Parkway

ROANOKE, Va. – We have compiled a gallery of so many great fall foliage photos. Thanks to all of you who are submitting your photos to Pin It!

Keep ‘em coming, because we’ll continue sharing your shots online and during our weathercasts on 10 News.

ExploreFall’s most recent update shows parts of the area in peak foliage. Some of our higher mountain tops are likely moving past peak due to the weekend’s wind.

Foliage status as of Monday, 10/23/2023

Whether it’s a drive along the Blue Ridge Parkway...

or stopping by our beautiful waterfalls...

over the mountain...

and through the woods...

or right outside your house...

we enjoy seeing all the natural beauty our area has to offer!

About the Author:

Meteorologist Chris Michaels is an American Meteorological Society (AMS) Certified Broadcaster, forecasting weather conditions in southwest Virginia on WSLS 10 News from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. weekdays on Virginia Today.

