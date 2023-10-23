YOUR PHOTOS: Foliage at peak in parts of southwest, central Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – We have compiled a gallery of so many great fall foliage photos. Thanks to all of you who are submitting your photos to Pin It!
Keep ‘em coming, because we’ll continue sharing your shots online and during our weathercasts on 10 News.
ExploreFall’s most recent update shows parts of the area in peak foliage. Some of our higher mountain tops are likely moving past peak due to the weekend’s wind.
Whether it’s a drive along the Blue Ridge Parkway...
or stopping by our beautiful waterfalls...
over the mountain...
and through the woods...
or right outside your house...
we enjoy seeing all the natural beauty our area has to offer!