YOUR PHOTOS: Foliage at peak in parts of southwest, central Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – We have compiled a gallery of so many great fall foliage photos. Thanks to all of you who are submitting your photos to Pin It!

Keep ‘em coming, because we’ll continue sharing your shots online and during our weathercasts on 10 News.

ExploreFall’s most recent update shows parts of the area in peak foliage. Some of our higher mountain tops are likely moving past peak due to the weekend’s wind.

Foliage status as of Monday, 10/23/2023

Whether it’s a drive along the Blue Ridge Parkway...

Susan Ziglar - NC/VA line (Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

or stopping by our beautiful waterfalls...

Sarah Wiseman - Falling Spring Falls (Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

over the mountain...

Becki Wells - Rockbridge County (Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

and through the woods...

KTA - Natural Bridge (Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

or right outside your house...

Josie Scottie - Amherst (Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

we enjoy seeing all the natural beauty our area has to offer!