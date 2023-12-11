YOUR PINS: Snow follows soaking rain, thunderstorms in a weekend weather whiplash

ROANOKE, Va. – 10 News issued a Weather Authority Alert Day for the Sunday system that brought everything from soaking rain to thunderstorms and a cold wind to snow.

Your pictures showcased this latest episode of weather whiplash in Virginia.

This is all part of the same storm that produced deadly tornadoes in Tennessee and an EF-1 tornado in Garner, North Carolina this weekend.

Thankfully, severe storms evaded us and will continue to do so throughout the week.