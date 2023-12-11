38º
YOUR PINS: Snow follows soaking rain, thunderstorms in a weekend weather whiplash

Thank you for pinning your pictures of snow (if you saw it) Sunday night and Monday morning

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

Katie Eckart - Peaks of Otter

ROANOKE, Va.10 News issued a Weather Authority Alert Day for the Sunday system that brought everything from soaking rain to thunderstorms and a cold wind to snow.

Your pictures showcased this latest episode of weather whiplash in Virginia.

[KEEP PINNING: Send your pictures here!]

This is all part of the same storm that produced deadly tornadoes in Tennessee and an EF-1 tornado in Garner, North Carolina this weekend.

Thankfully, severe storms evaded us and will continue to do so throughout the week.

About the Author:

Meteorologist Chris Michaels is an American Meteorological Society (AMS) Certified Broadcaster, forecasting weather conditions in southwest Virginia on WSLS 10 News from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. weekdays on Virginia Today.

