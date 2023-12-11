YOUR PINS: Snow follows soaking rain, thunderstorms in a weekend weather whiplash

ROANOKE, Va. – 10 News issued a Weather Authority Alert Day for the Sunday system that brought everything from soaking rain to thunderstorms and a cold wind to snow.
Your pictures showcased this latest episode of weather whiplash in Virginia.
[KEEP PINNING: Send your pictures here!]
This is all part of the same storm that produced deadly tornadoes in Tennessee and an EF-1 tornado in Garner, North Carolina this weekend.
Thankfully, severe storms evaded us and will continue to do so throughout the week.