Weather Authority Alert Day issued for Sunday, December 10, 2023

A Weather Authority Alert Day is in effect for Sunday, due to soaking rain, a few strong storms, gusty wind, cold air and mountain snow.

ROANOKE, Va. – Our next cold front brings showers late on Saturday that continue into heavy rain through Sunday with some snow possible Sunday night. We all could use rain to help our dry conditions, but high amounts come down in a relatively short amount of time.

Rain totals are highest in our eastern zones

Showers begin after sunset on Saturday leading to widespread rainfall by Sunday morning. Showers are relatively light in the early hours of the day with some moderate rainfall rates along and south of US-460.

Rainfall is widespread by Sunday morning

In the afternoon, rainfall rates pick up. While the heaviest rain stays closer to Richmond, both Southside and Lynchburg get some impressive accumulations in just a few hours.

While rain is consistent through the east some snow begins to fall in West Virginia as temperatures fall. It takes a few more hours for that snow to reach our western slopes.

Some heavy rain is possible in Southside through the afternoon

By 10 p.m., temperatures are cold enough for snow in the Highlands and NRV. Most of the system is done by Monday morning.

Colder temperatures allow some snow to form after sunset

Snow accumulations are generally light, and with most ground temperatures above freezing, it will be hard for it to stick around. Western slopes could see more than an inch of snow with less as you get closer to I-81.

Snow accumulations are low in most spots outside of the Highlands

Once the front passes, wind gusts pick up with some reaching 30 miles per hour. This follows a pattern we saw with other fronts this season. Winds ease off in the afternoon and are largely calm by Tuesday.

Gusts pick up behind the front for each zone

After the front moves through, we have calm weather through the middle of the week.

