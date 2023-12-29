Pre-New Year’s system to bring cool-down, isolated rain, mountain snow

ROANOKE, Va. – Following Thursday’s mild air, we get a taste of reality Friday and Saturday. An area of low pressure swirls overhead, resulting in more cloud cover.

A few isolated showers will develop around lunchtime, moving east through the afternoon. There’s enough cold air a few thousand feet above to where a few snowflakes could spit out in near the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Isolated rain showers are expected to form along and east of the Parkway Friday afternoon.

Aside from that, your best chance of seeing accumulating snow Friday evening through Saturday will be along our west-facing slopes.

Snow showers mostly target the western slopes through Saturday.

That said, some scattered flurries and snow showers will be around in the New River Valley and Highlands. This could lead to a streaky and light accumulation.

Several inches of snow are forecast for the western slopes. Lighter accumulations are possible in parts of the NRV and Highlands.

The weather (and the wind) calm down for New Year’s Eve. It’ll be a pleasant day prior to a seasonably chilly night.

Grab the jacket for any outdoor New Year's celebrations.

All week long, we’ve been keeping an eye on the pattern for late New Year’s Day. Even still, the cold air and the storm track are not aligned enough for widespread snow.

Widespread rain and snow chances are low for New Year's Day 2024.

There may be a slight chance of a rain/snow mix in the afternoon, but that’s about as far as we’ll stretch for that.

There’s higher potential with a system next Thursday, January 4th.

There are also signs for potential wintry weather around the 6th and 7th. While details are scarce, this is a pattern that requires some attention our part.