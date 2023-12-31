2023 wraps up with calm, pleasant weather; several systems to track into 2024

It'll be a chilly night to ring in the new year!

ROANOKE, Va. – The wind from Saturday has subsided, leading to some frosty windshields early Sunday morning. Following that, a mix of clouds and sun will be enough to give temperatures a nudge.

Expect afternoon highs around 48 to 54 degrees.

Afternoon highs reach into the 40s and 50s Sunday.

You’ll need a jacket if you plan on ringing in the new year outside, but don’t expect anything extreme.

We’re mostly dry through midnight, but a similar system to what we saw Saturday will bring in additional mountain snow New Year’s Day.

Snow accumulates on the western-facing slopes again New Year's Day.

Some scattered bursts of flurries or light, streaky accumulating snow will be possible in parts of the New River Valley and Highlands again.

Beyond New Year’s Day, we’ll have a pair of storm systems to watch.

Thursday, we’ll watch to see if the southern stream (moisture) and northern stream (cold) of the air pattern can mesh. Forecast data shows a close call, meaning we could see some mountain snow and Southside rain showers.

There's the possibility for additional rain and snow Thursday.

Any other “phasing” between the two streams could lead to more precipitation.

That’s something we see in the data for Saturday. We’ll spend the next week ironing out who sees rain, who sees ice, who sees snow, etc.