Digital Xtra: How El Niño is making its presence felt in southwest Virginia this winter

ROANOKE, Va. – El Niño is a term that some may feel is overused in the weather realm, but it’s very much a real thing. We’re feeling the direct effects of it too.

El Niño refers to warmer ocean waters off the coast of Peru. This typically translated to warmer, drier weather in the Western U.S. and more storminess in the East.

We’re seeing that play out in January 2024, which is why we’ve issued another Weather Authority Alert Day for Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 9 and Jan. 10.

With many more storm systems to go, make sure you have our app downloaded to stay on top of whatever rain, ice or snow will result from El Niño.