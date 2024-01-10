WATCH: How strong the wind will get and the potential for power outages | Appcast - Jan. 10, 2024

It’s been an eventful weather week for much of Virginia, with a large portion of our region getting hit by Tuesday’s storm.

Meteorologist Chris Michaels lets you know how strong wind gusts are set to get Wednesday, where we will likely see power outages and when we can expect yet another storm system.

Love the science of weather? Have more than just the daily highs and lows sent to your inbox every week Email Address Click here to sign up

For a full breakdown of the forecast, check out this article.

As always, we’d love to see what the weather conditions are like in your area. If it is safe to do, be sure to snap a pic and then send it to us through Pin It for a chance to be a part of our forecast.

Be sure to download our free 10 News weather app to receive alerts throughout the day on the forecast.