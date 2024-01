Appalachian Power customers without power in Southwest Virginia as of 3:20 p.m. (Credit: Appalachian Power)

ROANOKE, Va. – Hundreds of residents across Southwest Virginia are without power after a storm system moved through Tuesday afternoon.

Below is a breakdown of the worst outages in our region, organized by power company and county/city as of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Southside Electric Cooperative:

Charlotte: 569

Pittsylvania: 75

Bedford: 74

Stay with 10 News for periodic outage updates