YOUR PINS: The pretty vs. the not-so-pretty of Tuesday’s storm

ROANOKE, Va. – Tuesday’s Weather Authority Alert Day brought everything from freezing rain in some higher elevations to severe storms in Southside to localized flooding and beautiful evenings.

The storm that produced so much damage in the Eastern U.S. is now racing northeast of here. We’ll be left windy and cold Wednesday.

That could be your time to shine and send your storm reports to us.

