YOUR PINS: The pretty vs. the not-so-pretty of Tuesday’s storm

ROANOKE, Va. – Tuesday’s Weather Authority Alert Day brought everything from freezing rain in some higher elevations to severe storms in Southside to localized flooding and beautiful evenings.
You guys captured it perfectly when you sent us your photos and videos through Pin It.
[SEND YOURS HERE: We’re showing your work off on air and online each day!]
The storm that produced so much damage in the Eastern U.S. is now racing northeast of here. We’ll be left windy and cold Wednesday.
[WHAT’S NEXT: Another storm system arrives Friday, bringing with it the chance for more rain and storms.]
That could be your time to shine and send your storm reports to us.
For forecast updates, sent directly by us, you can download our free weather app here.