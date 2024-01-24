44º
Wedge to keep us foggy, damp Wednesday before warmer, wetter weather arrives

Temperatures reach the 60s Thursday and Friday following Wednesday’s dampness

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

The wedge will keep us grey and cool all day Wednesday.

ROANOKE, Va. – Though Wednesday starts out “warmer” in comparison to the last week, it starts out with pockets of dense fog too.

Fog will be around from time to time Wednesday, as temperatures rise ever so slightly. The exception to the rule will be Southside, where highs reach the 50s to near 60°.

High temperatures reach the low to mid 50s across much of the area Wednesday.

Rain arrives overnight into Thursday morning, but that won’t stop temperatures from soaring into the 60s across most of the area.

High temperatures soar into the lower 60s across much of the area Thursday.

Friday will be the warmest day of the week, but we shockingly won’t reach record highs. That said, it will still be 20°+ above average.

Friday will feel more like early-to-mid April.

Rain fills back in Friday night, lasting off-and-on Saturday. Some of that could be heavy, thanks to the area of low pressure being in closer proximity to us.

We've broken down our rain chances this week into different day parts.

Any rain that comes down heavily on top of snow melt in the mountains could lead to localized flooding Thursday and/or Saturday.

Most of the area sees 1" to 3" of rain between Wednesday and Saturday.

We’ll get a dose of reality, as temperatures cool down to more seasonable levels Sunday through next Tuesday.

Meteorologist Chris Michaels is an American Meteorological Society (AMS) Certified Broadcaster, forecasting weather conditions in southwest Virginia on WSLS 10 News from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. weekdays on Virginia Today.

