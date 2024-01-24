Wedge to keep us foggy, damp Wednesday before warmer, wetter weather arrives

ROANOKE, Va. – Though Wednesday starts out “warmer” in comparison to the last week, it starts out with pockets of dense fog too.
Fog will be around from time to time Wednesday, as temperatures rise ever so slightly. The exception to the rule will be Southside, where highs reach the 50s to near 60°.
Rain arrives overnight into Thursday morning, but that won’t stop temperatures from soaring into the 60s across most of the area.
Friday will be the warmest day of the week, but we shockingly won’t reach record highs. That said, it will still be 20°+ above average.
[PIN YOUR PICS to show us if you’re enjoying our unseasonable warmth Friday.]
Rain fills back in Friday night, lasting off-and-on Saturday. Some of that could be heavy, thanks to the area of low pressure being in closer proximity to us.
Any rain that comes down heavily on top of snow melt in the mountains could lead to localized flooding Thursday and/or Saturday.
[DOWNLOAD OUR FREE APP to stay on top of the next few rounds of rain.]
We’ll get a dose of reality, as temperatures cool down to more seasonable levels Sunday through next Tuesday.