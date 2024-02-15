A taste of early spring warmth Thursday before rain, snow mix late Friday night

High temperatures reach about 9 to 13 degrees above average Thursday afternoon.

ROANOKE, Va. – Similar to Valentine’s Day, a warming breeze Thursday will push temperatures about nine to 13 degrees above average for mid-February.

Friday turns a little cooler as clouds increase ahead of a quick-hitting storm system. This system brings a rain and snow mix to the area after 9 or 10 p.m. Friday, wrapping up well before sunrise Saturday.

A rain and snow mix develops late Friday night.

Snow is the predominant type of precipitation the farther north and west you go.

In the Roanoke Valley and surrounding areas, it may briefly mix with earlier rain. The farther east you go, the more rain you see than anything.

Precipitation types vary from west to east Friday night into very early Saturday morning.

If you’re looking for an inch of snow, your best bet is to go near and north of I-64. Outside of that, any accumulation looks lighter and dependent on elevation.

Here's a look at the odds of snow accumulation after 9 p.m. Friday.

The rest of Saturday will be colder and windy at times. Expect gusts to peak between 30 and 40 mph at times.

Wind gusts peak between 30 and 40 mph Saturday.

Sunday and Monday start out cold and calm with temperatures in the 20s. Sunshine will bring us back into the 50s.

Afternoon temperatures rise Sunday and Monday after starting in the 20s.

There’s potential for more 60s to show up mid-to-late next week ahead of another rain-maker.