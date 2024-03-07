Spring-like air bounces back into the picture following Wednesday’s wet weather

ROANOKE, Va. – Following Wednesday’s wet weather, Thursday gives us more of a reason to get outside. Morning clouds give way to more breaks of sun by the afternoon, resulting in the return of warmer weather.
Friday may not be quite as warm, as we see more clouds filter into the region. A few isolated day time showers will be possible, but the better chance of rain arrives late at night.
A soaking rain then develops Saturday morning. A few heavy pockets will be possible, but the bulk of storminess will be south of us at that time.
Scattered afternoon showers and rumbles of thunder will be around.
Once the rain exits, the wind picks up. Sunday’s peak wind gusts will reach 30 to 45 mph. That’s the only caveat to Sunday’s cooler, brighter weather.
The wind calms Sunday night into Monday, resulting in the potential for areas of frost.
That potential also exists Tuesday morning, but afternoon temperatures will rise once more next week.