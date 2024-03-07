Spring-like air bounces back into the picture following Wednesday’s wet weather

ROANOKE, Va. – Following Wednesday’s wet weather, Thursday gives us more of a reason to get outside. Morning clouds give way to more breaks of sun by the afternoon, resulting in the return of warmer weather.

High temperatures bounce back to spring-like levels Thursday afternoon.

Friday may not be quite as warm, as we see more clouds filter into the region. A few isolated day time showers will be possible, but the better chance of rain arrives late at night.

Here is an hourly look at rain chances for Friday, March 8, 2024.

A soaking rain then develops Saturday morning. A few heavy pockets will be possible, but the bulk of storminess will be south of us at that time.

Widespread rain is likely Saturday morning.

Scattered afternoon showers and rumbles of thunder will be around.

Rain and rumbles of thunder become more scattered Saturday afternoon.

Once the rain exits, the wind picks up. Sunday’s peak wind gusts will reach 30 to 45 mph. That’s the only caveat to Sunday’s cooler, brighter weather.

Wind gusts reach between 30 and 45 mph Sunday.

The wind calms Sunday night into Monday, resulting in the potential for areas of frost.

Areas of frost become possible next Monday and Tuesday mornings.

That potential also exists Tuesday morning, but afternoon temperatures will rise once more next week.