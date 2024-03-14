67º
10 News Weather Authority analyzes “textbook” tornado from a storm system moving cross-country

The tornado in Alta Vista, Kansas Wednesday night produced radar imagery you’d find in a weather textbook.

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

ROANOKE, Va. – Footage from the Wichita, Kansas NBC-affiliate, KSN, showed the moments a large tornado traveled north of Alta Vista, Kansas Wednesday night.

The weather world (on social media) began posting about its textbook appearance. That’s something we took note of during post-storm analysis.

Using archived radar imagery, we saw the textbook hook echo that accompanies supercell tornadoes.

Cold, dry air on the western flank and warm, humid air on the eastern flank spun violently, resulting in that hook shape you see below.

This is radar imagery from a storm that produced a tornado Wednesday night in Alta Vista, Kansas.

Meteorologist Parker Beasley explained supercell structures in our 30-minute severe weather special, When Minutes Matter.

[WATCH When Minutes Matter here!]

In addition to the tornado, there were also reports of large hail on the northern edge of the storm.

The system responsible for producing this tornado will move toward Virginia, but we are not expecting severe weather out of it.

We’ll see a few scattered showers before midday Friday before a few more hit-or-miss showers try to cross the mountains after 8 p.m.

A few showers will be possible Friday morning.

[CLICK HERE for a look at our St. Paddy’s Day weekend forecast too.]

Meteorologist Chris Michaels is an American Meteorological Society (AMS) Certified Broadcaster, forecasting weather conditions in southwest Virginia on WSLS 10 News from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. weekdays on Virginia Today.

