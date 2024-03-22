Increasing clouds bring showers late

ROANOKE, Va. – Clouds build up early on Friday, but it takes a while for rain to arrive. Showers crest the North Carolina border just before the sun sets.

Clouds bring rain in the late hours of the day

By 10 p.m., most of us have showers. After midnight, light rain is consistent throughout the region.

Rain spreads from south to north

The rain gains some intensity early on Saturday. Rainfall rates are higher, so be extra careful if you have to drive early in the day.

Rainfall rates pick up early on Saturday

Rain sticks around through noon. Showers linger into the afternoon but are much less organized than the first half of the day.

Showers break up after noon

Most of us see more than an inch of rain, with more than two inches possible for some. The dry stretch before Friday helps keep the flood risk low.

Most of us see at least an inch of rain

The main flood risk stays to our south. The storm risk is even further south, with severe weather possible in the Florida Keys.

The flood risk is concentrated to our south

We get a few days to dry out before our next system arrives. Showers are lighter on Tuesday, and a few rumbles of thunder will come with Wednesday’s showers.

Tuesday brings in another round of showers

Even looking beyond next week’s rain, our pattern is likely to stay on the soggy side. Above-average rainfall is likely through the end of March.