Increasing clouds bring showers late

ROANOKE, Va. – Clouds build up early on Friday, but it takes a while for rain to arrive. Showers crest the North Carolina border just before the sun sets.
By 10 p.m., most of us have showers. After midnight, light rain is consistent throughout the region.
The rain gains some intensity early on Saturday. Rainfall rates are higher, so be extra careful if you have to drive early in the day.
Rain sticks around through noon. Showers linger into the afternoon but are much less organized than the first half of the day.
Most of us see more than an inch of rain, with more than two inches possible for some. The dry stretch before Friday helps keep the flood risk low.
The main flood risk stays to our south. The storm risk is even further south, with severe weather possible in the Florida Keys.
We get a few days to dry out before our next system arrives. Showers are lighter on Tuesday, and a few rumbles of thunder will come with Wednesday’s showers.
Even looking beyond next week’s rain, our pattern is likely to stay on the soggy side. Above-average rainfall is likely through the end of March.