Daily afternoon, evening storm chances take up the first half of the week

ROANOKE, Va. – More humid air has returned, following a multi-day stretch of comfortable weather.

This, along with a front nearby, will trigger scattered afternoon and evening showers Monday. The threat for damaging weather is low.

What you need to know about the forecast Monday.

This same, humid airmass will be present Tuesday. A southeasterly breeze will force the air up the mountains, resulting in isolated afternoon storms. Some of these may blossom into about a 50% coverage by suppertime to sunset.

Pockets of hit-or-miss storms develop again Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Energy ahead of a front will likely trigger some scattered, early morning showers Wednesday. Recent forecast data suggests that we’ll have ample time to warm up to about 78 to 84° ahead of more numerous storms late in the day into the evening.

Showers and storms turn more numerous late Wednesday into Wednesday night.

This front passes Thursday morning, leaving us with a gusty wind at times. This gusty wind continues into the weekend, as low pressure lingers to the north. Some showers may develop near the mountains, but coverage looks to be about 20%.

How low pressure to the north will play a role in our weather Wednesday through Sunday.

We’ll stay warm each day, with humidity levels dropping Friday through Sunday.