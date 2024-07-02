Roller Coaster Temperatures Continue This Week

ROANOKE, VA – Day two of pleasant conditions begins today, with temperatures maxing out in the mid 80s across the region. Today will be the best day of the week to get outside and enjoy the weather by far.

Heating up later in the week

We’ll heat right back up on Wednesday, as temperatures are expected to reach the 90 degree mark by mid afternoon. You’ll be able to feel the increase in humidity as that pesky heat dome pulls tropical air up from the Gulf of Mexico.

July 4th is going to be a hot and humid one, as temperatures are expected to reach the mid to upper 90s throughout the region. The combination of heat and humidity will fuel storm development later in the afternoon as a frontal system makes its way through the region. Models are trending towards showers and storms firing earlier, which would be beneficial for evening fireworks or cookouts.

Warm temperatures combine with a chance of storms

Temperatures continue to climb Friday along with the humidity before dropping into the low 90s again this weekend. We’ll have a chance of showers and storms each day from Thursday to Monday.

Showers and storm risk from Thursday to Monday

Hurricane Beryl is still churning in the Caribbean, and is now a powerful Category 5 storm with winds over 165 MPH. Above average sea surface temperatures have certainly fueled the intensification of this storm as it shows no signs of weakening. Once Beryl interacts with more land and an area of high wind shear, it’ll finally weaken later in the week. Models are indicating a northwest turn this weekend, which would likely lead to tropical storm conditions in southern Texas.