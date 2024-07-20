A Wet Weekend Ahead

ROANOKE, VA – It’ll be one wet weekend as a stationary front stalls along the VA/NC border, bringing some much needed rainfall to our area.

Showers will last throughout the day Saturday, with a few rumbles of thunder likely in the afternoon and evening. The heaviest rain will likely occur along the I-81 corridor, but frequent downpours are expected throughout the region. Any rainfall we receive will be beneficial given the ongoing drought.

Rain along the I-81 Corridor, with cooler temperatures

The chance of showers lingers into Sunday and next week as the front continues to stall. Most of our area will see around a 1/2 inch of rain over the next few days, with greater amounts of around 2 inches possible in the Southside area.

Beneficial Rainfall for most

Temperatures will hover just above the 80 degree mark Saturday, and slowly increase next week. However we’ll max out in the upper 80s with a much more seasonable feel than what we saw last week when temperatures were in the upper 90s.

Feeling Much Cooler

Overall, it’ll feel much more pleasant with these cooler temperatures, but the chance of rain will certainly make you want to carry an umbrella!