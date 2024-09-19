Another chance for rain Thursday, but sunshine and warmth look to return

ROANOKE, Va. – We are continuing the trend of tracking isolated showers with mild and muggy conditions, but as we head into the weekend, there will be notable changes.

Next Few Days

This stretch of dreary weather is all thanks to an area of low pressure that is slowly building offshore. For now, rain chances remain for the mid-Atlantic.

Today

Through lunch hour, we will see a couple of isolated showers that track in from the north. Southside will be the zone that sees the highest chance of rain through the middle of the day.

12:00pm

By the late afternoon and early evening, there will be plenty of opportunity for showers and even a few storms to get going.

5:00pm

Once again, high temperatures stay in the 70s because of the cloud cover. A few spots may get right up to 80 degrees, but it will be a mild and muggy day all around.

Today

Some big time heat is unfolding in the middle of the country. High pressure will dominate this region for the next several days, but eventually that area of high pressure moves.

Building Across The Gulf

By Friday afternoon, and certainly for the weekend, high pressure begins to push east. This will bring us clearer skies and lower humidity for a few days.

Subtle Changes Coming

And the tropics are still active at this time. We and the National Hurricane Center are monitoring three areas of interest that could develop into organized storms within the next week. The area in the western Caribbean needs to be watched closely.

Tracking 3 Areas

