Five tornado warnings issued for Franklin County, Henry County, Pittsylvania County

A tornado warning has been issued for portions of Henry, Pittsylvania, and Franklin Counties, as well as portions of North Carolina.
These are set to expire at 5:15 p.m.
Locations impacted include:
- Martinsville
- Ridgeway
- Villa Heights
- Horse Pasture
- Chatmoss
- Collinsville
- Axton
- Sandy River
- Leatherwood
- Laurel Park
- Rocky Mount
- Sydnorsville
- Sontag
Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.
[Download our weather app here]
If you live in areas affected by a tornado warning, take cover! NWS says to move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
As a reminder, a tornado watch means that forecasted conditions favor tornado development, more urgent than that, is a tornado warning, which means that a tornado is happening or is expected soon.