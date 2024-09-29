73º
BREAKING NEWS

Weather

Five tornado warnings issued for Franklin County, Henry County, Pittsylvania County

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Tornado, Weather

A tornado warning has been issued for portions of Henry, Pittsylvania, and Franklin Counties, as well as portions of North Carolina.

These are set to expire at 5:15 p.m.

Locations impacted include:

  • Martinsville
  • Ridgeway
  • Villa Heights
  • Horse Pasture
  • Chatmoss
  • Collinsville
  • Axton
  • Sandy River
  • Leatherwood
  • Laurel Park
  • Rocky Mount
  • Sydnorsville
  • Sontag

Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

If you live in areas affected by a tornado warning, take cover! NWS says to move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

As a reminder, a tornado watch means that forecasted conditions favor tornado development, more urgent than that, is a tornado warning, which means that a tornado is happening or is expected soon.

