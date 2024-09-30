Remnants from Helene stay in the area, bringing showers & storms.

ROANOKE, Va. – Helene is sticking around the mid-Atlantic and is bringing showers and storms across the region.

Sticking Around

A couple of light showers are possible through the rest of the morning hours with patchy fog and mostly cloudy skies also sticking around.

11AM

By the afternoon, a couple of thunderstorms will get developed. The New River Valley, Southside and our more southern counties will see storms first. Then, they drift north and east.

4PM

Because of all the rain in the past week, the grounds are saturated. Any additional rainfall will have a difficult time being absorbed by the ground. The risk for flash flooding remains elevated for the day as we are expecting heavy rainfall to develop in isolated spots.

Today

An areal flood watch is also in effect until 12:00am tomorrow morning for the Roanoke Valley, Lynchburg, Highlands and Southside.

Until Midnight

Later this week, there will be a change in air masses as a front pushes Helene out of the region. Eventually, drier and warmer air will build in across the eastern half of the country.

Dry Air

And while Helene is still bringing rain to the region, we are currently monitoring 2 areas in the tropics that are given a decent chance of developing within the next 7 days.

Watching two areas

Something else to note is that while we were tracking Helene, two other storms developed in the Atlantic. Isaac and Joyce will stay at sea and are not a threat to the US.

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.