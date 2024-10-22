Summer temperatures return

ROANOKE, Va. – Warmer-than-average temperatures stick around for the next couple of days.

Today

We are starting to lose more and more daylight as the year progresses. Sunrise was at 7:35 a.m. Tuesday morning and sunset is at 6:33 p.m.

Keeping Sunny

Since temperatures are warming up nicely through the day, we have broken out the gardening planner.

Today

Clear skies and sunshine are the result of high pressure. Warmer-than-average temperatures are also a result and we will see that this afternoon!

Nice Day

The hiking forecast has been really good for the past several weeks. Tuesday is no different and will make for a great day on the trails.

Mid-Levels

High pressure will continue to dominate for the next couple of days, but eventually, an area of low pressure brings cooler air to the region.

Today

The area of low pressure is tracking across the country, but warm air dominates for now. Some spots could see temperatures reach 10-20 degrees above average.

Later Today

Eventually, the area of low pressure will funnel in cooler air once it moves on through later this week.

Something of note is that we won’t see rain with this system.

