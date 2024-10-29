Get ready to enjoy a taste of late summer this week

ROANOKE, Va. – We are continuing to track mild and warmer-than-average temperatures for much of the week. Once we get to the weekend, cooler air returns to the region.

Weather Headlines

Afternoon high temperatures get to the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Today

The playground planner looks all good to go! Partly cloudy skies overhead with warm temperatures will make for a late summer-like afternoon.

Planner

Temperatures along the plains and upper Midwest will be 20-30 degrees above average Tuesday afternoon.

Across The Country

Eventually, the threat of record-high temperatures moves north and east for Wednesday. While we are just outside of the area with the highest impact, we will still see temperatures 5-15 degrees above average through the middle of the week.

Wednesday

Since temperatures will be very warm, and on the verge of hot, there is a severe risk for the middle of the country as a front approaches.

Wednesday

Eventually, this front moves into the mid-Atlantic, but the threat of severe weather dies out by then. Instead, we will see a 20-30% chance of rain showers.

Late Week Front

