Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
43º
Join Insider

Weather

Fantastic Friday Ahead!

The weekend looks just as nice!

Edward Shaw, Meteorologist

Tags: Forecast, Your Local Weather Authority

After some much-needed rainfall Thursday, we begin to clear up and warm up on Friday.

Last few days

Temperatures will approach the 60-degree mark by midday, with the return of some sunshine as well. It’ll be very seasonable today with temperatures running about average and a cool breeze as well.

Seasonable today

Winds could occasionally get gusty, but overall it’ll feel very nice.

Clear by afternoon

We’ll experience a bit of a warming trend into early next week, but there are signs of a cooling trend to wrap next week up, with temperatures falling into the 50s next Thursday and Friday, along with the potential return of some rain.

warm weekend

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Edward Shaw headshot

Edward Shaw is a meteorologist with the WSLS Weather Authority Team, specializing in severe weather and climatology.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos