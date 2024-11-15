Fantastic Friday Ahead!

After some much-needed rainfall Thursday, we begin to clear up and warm up on Friday.

Last few days

Temperatures will approach the 60-degree mark by midday, with the return of some sunshine as well. It’ll be very seasonable today with temperatures running about average and a cool breeze as well.

Seasonable today

Winds could occasionally get gusty, but overall it’ll feel very nice.

Clear by afternoon

We’ll experience a bit of a warming trend into early next week, but there are signs of a cooling trend to wrap next week up, with temperatures falling into the 50s next Thursday and Friday, along with the potential return of some rain.