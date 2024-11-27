Cooler air before Thanksgiving showers

ROANOKE, Va. – We are tracking a cold front that brings scattered showers and a big time cool down!

Weather Headlines

If you are planning on going for a walk Wednesday morning, it will be cold. You’ll want to break out the winter coat if you head out for a stroll.

Cold AM Conditions

Wednesday’s high temperatures are right around average for the time of year. Most see the low to mid-50s with a few spots seeing the upper 50s.

Temperatures

We are tracking a cold front on Thanksgiving. Unfortunately, rain showers move in during the morning and linger through the afternoon. By the early evening, we will begin to see skies clear.

Rain Maker

Here is a look at when the rain starts to move in Thursday morning.

Thursday 5:00am

The Drumstick Dash will feature showers that come and go with cool temperatures all morning long. If you are participating, I would recommend dressing warm with a rain coat.

Forecast

Weather conditions significantly improve for Black Friday. Partly cloudy skies turn mostly clear with cold temperatures sticking around all day. Something that we’ll notice is an increase in winds during the afternoon.

Cold and Breezy

Overall, the temperature swing over the next couple of days is going to be a big one. We go from the 50s Wednesday afternoon to the 20s by Saturday morning.

Cooling Down

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.