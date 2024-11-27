Thousands lace up for the 19th Annual Drumstick Dash to support those experiencing homelessness

ROANOKE, Va. – Get ready to wear your running shoes because the 19th annual Drumstick Dash is back.

The Rescue Mission hosts the Drumstick Dash every year to raise money for its services for those experiencing homelessness, people experiencing poverty and those battling addiction. Some of the Rescue Mission’s services include health care at the Fralin Clinic, an emergency shelter and a recovery program.

Recommended Videos

Last year, 8,000 people participated in the Drumstick Dash and it raised about $300,000.

“It’s amazing to see the community come together for such a great cause. We see families. We see teams from businesses and even churches that come together and walk on Thanksgiving morning and just to see the community come out on Thanksgiving to give back is incredible,” said Lisa Thompson, director of marketing and communications with the Rescue Mission of Roanoke.

So far this year, almost 7,000 people have signed up, including Faith Smith.

Smith participated in the Drumstick Dash last year.

“I just think it’s such a fun thing to do on Thanksgiving Day. I think it’s really cool that not only do you have the Roanoke residents participating but you have people that come in from out of town that also get to participate and run together. You get that great sense of community and just a really fun way to give back as well to the Rescue Mission,” said Smith.

She said she’s been gearing up by prepping for the Richmond Marathon, which she just completed last week. Smith has also participated in other races, such as the Spooky Sprint, Salem Half Marathon and the D.C. Half Marathon.

The Drumstick Dash is a 5-mile walk and run. It’s also rain or shine. For Smith, she said she loved the race last year.

“It’s just a festive fun thing to do on Thanksgiving Day, not to mention that it’s just great to be able to get in a little bit of exercise before we all get to eating,” said Smith.