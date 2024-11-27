Road closures that’ll be in place for the 19th annual Drumstick Dash

The Star City’s beloved Drumstick Dash returns on Thursday, and we’re working for you to ensure you’re fully prepared.

The 5K walk and run will kick off Thanksgiving morning, benefiting individuals experiencing homelessness, poverty, or battling addiction. Nearly 7,000 people are expected to participate this year.

Here’s a look at the road closures that will be in place. The following roads will be closed from 6 a.m. to noon, or when the last walkers finish: