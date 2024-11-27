Road closures that’ll be in place for the 19th annual Drumstick Dash

ROANOKE, Va. – The Star City’s beloved Drumstick Dash returns on Thursday, and we’re working for you to ensure you’re fully prepared.
The 5K walk and run will kick off Thanksgiving morning, benefiting individuals experiencing homelessness, poverty, or battling addiction. Nearly 7,000 people are expected to participate this year.
Recommended Videos
Here’s a look at the road closures that will be in place. The following roads will be closed from 6 a.m. to noon, or when the last walkers finish:
- Williamson Rd (Wells Ave to Elm Ave)
- Market St (Church to Norfolk)
- Jefferson St (Day Ave to Norfolk Ave)
- N Jefferson St (Shenandoah Ave to Wells Ave)
- 1st St (Luck Ave to Franklin Rd)
- 2nd St (Gainsboro to Campbell & Kirk to Franklin)
- 3rd St (Norfolk to Campbell & Church to Franklin)
- 4th St (Norfolk to Rorer)
- 5th St (Norfolk to Salem)
- Wells Ave eastbound (Gainsboro to N Jefferson)
- Loudon (Gainsboro to Henry St)
- Centre Ave (Shenandoah to N Jefferson)
- Henry St (Centre Ave to Wells)
- Jordan Alley (Centre Ave to Wells)
- Shenandoah Ave (5th St to Williamson)
- Norfolk Ave (5th St to Campbell Ave)
- Salem Ave (5th St to 1 1/2 St; Jefferson to Williamson)
- Campbell Ave (1st St SW to 3rd St SE)
- Kirk Ave (1st St to Williamson Rd)
- Church Ave (Williamson to 3rd St)
- Luck Ave (Market to 3rd St)
- Franklin Rd (Jefferson to Williamson)