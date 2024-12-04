Another cold front brings light showers and polar air

ROANOKE, Va. – Mostly sunny skies will be out and about Wednesday morning and so will the cold air.

Sunny Skies

Winds are light but begin to increase in the afternoon. Gusts close to 20-25 mph are possible after lunch hour.

Gusty Afternoon

Heading into Wednesday night, the overall setup shows a cold front passing to our north and clipping the mid-Atlantic.

Tonight

Here is a look at futurecast. Rain showers build in shortly after midnight, with the potential for snow showers to build in across the mountain tops and areas along the Blue Ridge. Flurries could make it as far east as the Roanoke Valley.

Early Tomorrow

After the front pushes through, winds will start to increase. Because of this, the are wind advisories and high wind warnings in effect until 4 p.m. Thursday.

Advisories In Effect

Winds peak between 25 and 40mph for the Roanoke Valley, Lynchburg and Southside.

Areas along the New River Valley and Highlands will see winds gusting between 35-50 mph at times with stray gusts of 60 mph possible.

Gusty Winds

Really cold air also rushes into the region shortly after too! Paired with the winds, it will feel like single digits and low teens for most by Friday morning.

Next Few Days

Cold air and windy conditions are here through the first half of the weekend, but then the pattern begins to break down early next week.

Forecast

