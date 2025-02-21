Cold night ahead: How low will temperatures go?

ROANOKE, Va. – Friday began with some clouds and some flurries/light snow showers in the mountains, while areas further east enjoyed mainly sunny skies. By afternoon, skies were bright everywhere...and as evening sets in, skies are expected to be mostly clear. Lows tonight will drop into the teens. Although it will be a frigid night, there’s a silver lining—less wind will make wind chill align closely with the actual air temperature. It’ll be nice to get rid of the wind for a little while.

Weekend weather: More sun than clouds

Saturday is set to kick off with sunshine, but clouds will increase later in the day. By Saturday night, these clouds should decrease, leading to a mostly sunny Sunday. But both weekend days will be dry. Temperatures this weekend will reach the middle 40s on Saturday, climbing into the lower 50s on Sunday. So, slowly but surely the mercury is on the way up.

Looking ahead: Warm for a little while with a few showers

Looking into next week, Monday will be dry under mainly sunny skies. Clouds will thicken on Tuesday...and a few showers will be possible on Wednesday. We may have another chance for a little bit of rain on Friday too. And that second storm system (the one a week away) may start with a brief mix in the mountains. Temperatures next week start warm...we’ll reach the 50s and 60s on Monday and Tuesday. But we’ll turn colder by week’s end...falling into the 30s and 40s next Friday.

Stay tuned for more detailed forecasts and updates from the Weather Authority. If you capture any interesting weather photos or videos, consider sharing them with us on Pin It!