Springing forward with warmer temperatures

ROANOKE, Va. – We are tracking windy conditions again Friday. However, the winds are way down compared to what Thursday brought. Temperatures are also warm for the next week or so.

Weather Headlines

Afternoon highs return to the 50s for most, with a few spots getting into the lower 60s.

This Afternoon

Winds will be sustained near 10 mph with gusts maxing out at about 20 mph. That is a significant improvement from what we saw Thursday.

Some Gusts

Here is what you can expect this weekend! A few showers are possible early Saturday and Sunday morning, but the overwhelming majority of us stay dry. Temperatures also stay in the 50s with partly and mostly cloudy skies battling overhead.

This Weekend

We turn the clocks forward an hour this weekend as daylight saving time returns at 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

This Weekend

A weak front will pass through the region Friday night into Saturday morning. This may provide a few light showers early on, but any showers that pop will exit the region quickly. Winds will also make a return, but they will be breezy with gusts reaching only as high as 20 mph at times.

Saturday Morning

Next week is Severe Weather Awareness Week! The National Weather Service will be hosting multiple skywarn spotter training sessions. If you have ever wanted to know how to spot severe weather, or why it occurs, this is a great and free opportunity to learn!

Spotter Training

