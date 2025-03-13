Spring weather continues as storms loom this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – We are continuing to track warmer than average temperatures as warm air funnels into the region. Partly cloudy skies move in for much of the day, but it will be another afternoon to try and get outdoors.

What We're Tracking

Here is a look at your daytime high temperatures! Seventy degree temperatures keep building in!

Today

With spring in the air, we remind you that astronomical spring begins one week from Thursday.

1 Week

Here is something cool. A full moon occurs Friday morning, but that’s not the cool part. A lunar eclipse also occurs! The best time to view the blood moon is around 3 a.m. Friday morning.

Timing

A storm system is trekking across the country beginning Friday. A level 4/5 threat is in place for parts of the upper Midwest.

Friday

The threat moves south and east once we get to Saturday. A level 4/5 threat for severe weather remains in place, but for Dixie Alley, the Gulf Coast and southeast.

Saturday

A few showers from this system may impact St. Patrick’s Day celebrations across the region. I think most of us stay dry, but isolated showers and storms are possible as the day progresses.

Celebrations

Sunday brings the severe weather threat to the mid-Atlantic. Strong winds, hail, and storms are all possible with a low threat of tornadoes. More information will come as we get closer to Sunday.

Sunday

