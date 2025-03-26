Increased fire threat with gusty winds and low humidity

ROANOKE, Va. – A red flag warning goes into effect at 11 a.m. Wednesday morning and will last until 8 p.m. All of the Roanoke Valley, Lynchburg area and Southside are included.

Warning

The New River Valley and the Highlands are not under a red flag warning but are still under and an increased fire threat. Gusty winds paired with low humidity will provide an environment for fires to start up and spread relatively quickly.

Today

Winds increase through the day with gusts peaking near 30 mph for most, but stray gusts closer to 40 mph are possible.

Gusty

Wednesday’s high temperatures will be in the 50s for most, with a few spots getting into the 60s. Relative humidity will be around 20%, so expect very dry conditions.

Today's Highs

Warmer temperatures return day by day. This weekend could feature 80-degree temperatures across much of Southwest and Central Virginia.

Trend

We need rain! Fortunately, there are a few opportunities before the end of the week. Thursday and Friday offer the chance for isolated showers to build in from the north and west.

Later this week

Sunday brings the chance for scattered rain across the region. Monday will also bring the chance for rain and storms as the severe weather threat looks to build in.

This weekend

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.