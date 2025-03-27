Skip to main content
Clear icon
35º
Join Insider

Weather

Fire threat remains as temperatures warm Thursday

Winds have settled down, but dry air and breezy conditions remain

Parker Beasley, Meteorologist

Tags: Forecast, weather, Roanoke Weather, Your Local Weather Authority, Southwest Virginia, Storm Pins, Virginia, Clear, Sunshine, Sunny, Partly Cloudy, Clouds, Warmer, Spring, Warm, Rain, Wind, Hot, Summer, Fire, Red Flag, Gusty Winds, Dry, Relative Humidity

ROANOKE, Va. – It is a chilly start to our Thursday, but conditions will be very nice to go for a stroll later in the morning. Mostly clear skies will be out and about with light winds.

Forecast

Temperatures warm into the 60s Thursday afternoon as warmer-than-average temperatures make a return.

Today

Pollen count is very high out there Thursday! Clear skies, warmer temperatures and light winds will allow for spring conditions to continue. Thus, adding even more pollen.

Forecast

While the wildfire threat is down for the day, it has not gone away. Low relative humidity and breezy winds keep the fire threat increased for the day.

Threat

It’s race weekend in Martinsville! Here is a look at your forecast for the triple header weekend!

Martinsville

Isolated to scattered showers will be moving through Sunday and may pose a threat to the 3 p.m. start time for the Cup Series Race. Good thing Martinsville has lights!

Sunday

If the race is moved to Monday, we will see similar conditions unfold as more rain looks to move in. This time around, we will see the chance for storms to develop.

Monday

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Parker Beasley headshot

Parker was born and raised in central Florida. He first became interested in the weather at a young age when Hurricane Charlie passed directly over his house on August 13th, 2004. Since that day, he knew he wanted to be a Meteorologist.

email

facebook

twitter

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS