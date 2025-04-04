VERY warm weekend ahead!

What to know about the weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – The weekend kicks off for the most part dry. While the day will start off with some cloud cover, expect sunshine to increase in the afternoon. It will be another warm day...just remember, the early cloudiness might keep the temperatures from rising too quickly. Therefore we have lowered the high temperature a bit. We are forecasting highs in the low-to-mid 80s. A couple of late-day t-showers are possible on Saturday but a better chance for rain/storms arrives on Sunday.

That front that has produced all that severe weather west of us will finally move overhead on Sunday, bringing with it scattered showers and storms. A few storms may pack a punch, but as of now, most of the severe weather looks to stay to the south of us. And the best chance for rain on Sunday will lie in the afternoon and evening hours. While still way above average, it won’t be as warm as Saturday, reaching the upper 70s.

A cool change next week

As we move into next week, brace for a notable drop in temperatures. Monday will see highs in the 60s, dropping further into the 50s by Tuesday and Wednesday. And lows could get near freezing certainly by Wednesday morning.

As far as rain chances are concerned next week, some lingering showers will be with us through at least the first part of Monday. But, Tuesday and Wednesday look dry right now with more sun in the forecast. However, later in the week more rain chances will impact the area. Temperatures will also warm up a bit by week’s end too.

