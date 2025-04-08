Freeze alerts issued: Protect your plants tonight!

Tonight, freeze warnings are in effect from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. in areas including Southside, Lynchburg, and the Roanoke Valley.

ROANOKE, Va. – Southwest Virginia can catch you off guard with its rapidly changing weather, and today’s no exception. 10 News brings you the update you need to prepare for the night ahead.

Freeze warnings and temperature swings

Recommended Videos

Get ready to bundle up! Tonight, freeze warnings are in effect from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. in areas including Southside, Lynchburg, and the Roanoke Valley.

After experiencing a toasty 90 degrees last Saturday, temperatures are expected to plummet into the 20s by tomorrow morning. To keep your plants safe, consider bringing them indoors or covering them, as the frost potential is high overnight.

It’s worth noting that regions like the New River Valley and the Highlands are not currently under freeze warnings, but colder snaps are likely later on.

Current conditions and windy weather

Tuesday has been mostly sunny, with only a few lingering clouds. Temperatures are scattered, from 42 degrees in Pulaski up to the low 50s in South Boston and Danville. But hold onto your hats! Winds are gusting up to 30 mph in certain areas like Floyd, Pocahontas, and Greenbriar Counties, staying between 15 to 25 mph throughout the afternoon before calming later tonight.

Looking ahead: Your weekly forecast

As we move through the week, expect today’s highs to hover around 51 to 52 degrees in the Roanoke Valley. An area of high pressure will maintain its grip for a bit, but by Thursday and Friday, a front is expected to shift in, possibly bringing some rain. The weekend, however, looks like it will clear up, offering more stable temps around 60 degrees.

Remember, weather predictions are subject to change, so it’s always a good idea to stay updated with the latest forecasts through Your Local Weather Authority.

Stay connected and share your weather pics with us on Pin It. Stay safe out there, and keep an eye on the skies!