Weather Authority Alert Day issued for Saturday, May 3rd

A Weather Authority Alert Day has been issued on Saturday for the potential of heavy rainfall, damaging winds, and large hail. Here is the latest outlook from the SPC:

SPC Day 2 (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The majority of the viewing area is included in the slight risk. This is a 2/5 on the SPC rating scale. The greatest threats with this system will be damaging winds and large hail. Depending on storm movement, flooding is also something we will have to keep in mind.

The tornado risk is low, but not zero.

Futurecast (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The first line of showers will roll through around 3-4 AM Saturday morning. In the wake of this line, skies will clear for the afternoon. The more sunshine we see in the late morning and early afternoon, the more fuel we will have to bring stronger storms to the area.

Futurecast (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

By 1-2 PM, isolated storms will begin to pop up. Again, depending on the amount of fuel we receive during the day, these storms will be capable of damaging wind and large hail.

Be sure to stay weather aware tomorrow afternoon and evening! We will continue to keep you updated on air and online.