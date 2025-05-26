Cool, rainy weather settles over most of our region on Memorial Day

ROANOKE, Va. – Memorial Day is going to be a cloudy one for most. Rain chances will also come and go with isolated light showers bringing rain to the region periodically.

Forecast

Cool days are ahead thanks to the setup. We have cooler air being funneled in from the northeast over the next few days.

The Setup

This will keep our temperatures in the 50s and 60s on Monday, with a few spots warming up more than others.

Today

This all has to do with the setup, but it actually has a name: the wedge! This is something we typically see in the cooler months. Winds are banking up against the mountain, trapping cooler air and bringing rain showers.

What It Means

Here is a look at futurecast at noon on Monday. Isolated light showers are expected, but coverage will likely be slightly less than what is shown. Either way, pack the rain gear as you head out the door.

12pm Today

Showers continue to develop and move slowly to the south as we head into the late afternoon and early evening.

6pm Today

Rain chances stick around for the rest of the week, too. The wedge eventually breaks down, but then a front moves in by the middle of the week, and could even bring a few storms later on. All in all, a cooler-than-average, somewhat soggy week is ahead.

This Week

