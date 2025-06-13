Scattered storms and soaring temps for Southwest & Central Virginia: What to expect heading into Father’s Day weekend

Storms Continue

ROANOKE, Va. – Grab that umbrella and keep one eye on the sky—Southwest and Central Virginia are set for several days of unsettled weather. Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are ongoing across the region, with more expected through early next week.

If you’ve stepped outside lately, you’ve felt it, temperatures are climbing into the 80s and 90s with high humidity making it feel especially sticky.

From now through early Tuesday morning, most areas are expected to receive 1 to 2 inches of rain. Isolated spots could see as much as 3 inches. This active pattern is likely to continue, so keep those rain jackets handy.

Best chances for outdoor plans and timing the storms

Outdoor plans on tap for the weekend? The window for dodging showers is pretty narrow. Saturday is expected to be mostly cloudy, with the best chance for dry time between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. By late morning, new rounds of scattered storms will likely move in. Sunday follows a similar wet pattern but shifts earlier, with pop-up showers and storms likely starting around 10 a.m. and coverage ramping up through the afternoon.