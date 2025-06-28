Scattered Storms and Heat Dominate the Weekend Forecast

Headlines (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

ROANOKE, Va. – Today will be another day of the three H’s: Hazy, Hot, and Humid! A few storms are possible today, but more widespread storms are possible towards the beginning of the week.

Poolcast

It will be a great day for the pool if you can dodge a few showers and storms! The UV index will be 8 this afternoon.

Overall Setup

The overall setup today will bring moisture from a nearly stationary low-pressure system. This, combined with high temperatures and dewpoints, will fuel afternoon showers and storms.

Futurecast

Showers and storms will pop up this afternoon. The coverage this afternoon will be similar to yesterday’s, in the fact that not everyone will see rainfall with these hit or miss storms.

7-Day

The uncomfortably humid, stormy pattern looks to stick around through Tuesday. Tuesday will be the best chance for widespread showers and storms as a cold front swings through the area. In the wake of this cold front, we will see a big drop in humidity on Wednesday with totally clear and dry conditions!