Fantastic 4th of July Weather!

ROANOKE, Va. –

ROANOKE, Va. – Here’s what we’re tracking over the next couple of days. Clear skies with sunshine and warm temperatures take over for the holiday weekend!

Next Couple Days

We quickly get into the 80s later this morning with beautiful blue skies continuing to build in.

Forecast

High temperatures get into the mid to upper 80s for most with a handful of spots getting into the low 90s.

Today

Your 4th of July fireworks planner looks fantastic! Clear skies overhead with temperatures cooling into the 70s right around sunset.

This Evening

As we head into the weekend, the pattern of nice weather continues. Temperatures will be between 80 and 90 degrees for much of the region with clear skies turning partly cloudy on Sunday.

Roanoke

Skies are clear and temperatures are slightly warmer than average because of an area of high pressure to our north and east. While the air has dried out over the last few days, humidity returns by Sunday afternoon.

The Setup

The reason humidity makes a return is because winds will shift to be more easterly by the end of the weekend.

Outlook

We are also tracking an area of tropical development just off the coast of the southeast. As of 2am this morning, the National Hurricane Center gives 50% odds of development within the next 2 days and 60% odd of development within the next week. Regardless, impacts will be kept along the coast.

To stay up to date on all things weather download our weather app.