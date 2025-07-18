Severe storms could lead to flooding

ROANOKE, Va. – A level 2/5 risk for severe weather is in place for the day. Scattered strong to severe storms will develop Friday afternoon and push across the area.

Today

Showers and storms will bring the risk of heavy rainfall, which could then lead to flooding.

Today

Showers and storms begin around the middle of the day, with the intensity picking up toward the middle of the afternoon. Below is a look at how things could play out around 3 p.m.

3pm Today

By 7 p.m., the coverage becomes a bit more isolated with storms still packing a punch.

7pm Today

The biggest threats for the day are flooding and gusty winds, paired with some of the stronger storm cells will be heavy rainfall and winds in excess of 58mph.

Today

Afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s again, with a couple of spots likely exceeding these temperatures.

Around The Area

As we head into the evening, showers and storms will still be pushing along and will gradually begin to taper off.

Rain Likely

The pattern continues into the weekend as more showers and storms develop in the afternoon. Overnight lows will be right around 70 degrees with afternoon highs around 90 degrees.

Afternoon Storms

Here is a preview of how Saturday afternoon unfolds. Isolated to scattered showers across the region with a few becoming strong to severe.

3pm Saturday

To stay up to date on all things weather download our weather app.