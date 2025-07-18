Severe storms could lead to flooding

ROANOKE, Va. – A level 2/5 risk for severe weather is in place for the day. Scattered strong to severe storms will develop Friday afternoon and push across the area.
Showers and storms will bring the risk of heavy rainfall, which could then lead to flooding.
Showers and storms begin around the middle of the day, with the intensity picking up toward the middle of the afternoon. Below is a look at how things could play out around 3 p.m.
By 7 p.m., the coverage becomes a bit more isolated with storms still packing a punch.
The biggest threats for the day are flooding and gusty winds, paired with some of the stronger storm cells will be heavy rainfall and winds in excess of 58mph.
Afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s again, with a couple of spots likely exceeding these temperatures.
As we head into the evening, showers and storms will still be pushing along and will gradually begin to taper off.
The pattern continues into the weekend as more showers and storms develop in the afternoon. Overnight lows will be right around 70 degrees with afternoon highs around 90 degrees.
Here is a preview of how Saturday afternoon unfolds. Isolated to scattered showers across the region with a few becoming strong to severe.
