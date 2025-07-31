Cool air after a front pushes through!

ROANOKE, Va. – Forecast high temperatures are in the upper 80s for a lot of the region! Thanks to cloud cover and rain chances, our temperatures will return to near normal for the day.
The overall setup for the day continues to bring moisture in from the north as a front slowly pushes in.
This will keep cloud cover on the higher side with isolated to scattered showers and storms developing in the afternoon.
A few stronger and more impactful storms are likely to develop as we head further into the afternoon. These continue into the evening.
A couple of heavy pockets of rain could result in isolated flooding across the region.
Temperatures cool off rather quickly on Thursday evening thanks to the showers. If you are heading out for the evening, make sure to have the rain gear handy and your 10 News weather app downloaded and updated.
Showers linger into the night, but continue to dwindle off as temperatures fluctuate around the 70-degree mark.
Once the slowly moving front pushes south and rain showers come to an end, the pattern will shift. An area of high pressure will set up to our north and funnel in cool and dry air from up north.
Here is a look at this upcoming weekend. Most of Southwest Virginia will be right around 80 degrees both days with a gradual and noticeable decline in humidity.
To stay up to date on all things weather download our weather app.