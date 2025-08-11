Stubborn clouds and some rain chances

Tonight and tomorrow

ROANOKE, Va. – If you’ve looked outside today, you’ve likely noticed clouds and some rain across much of our area. Certainly a drastic change from this past weekend’s weather. A few leftover showers will be possible this evening before we start to see some fog developing later tonight. It will be a warm and muggy night with lows in the upper 60s.

Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy day. Pop-up showers and a couple of storms will be around from late Tuesday morning on. It will be a tad warmer with highs reaching the middle 80s.

Rest of week and looking ahead to the weekend

Wednesday might be the wettest day this week with scattered showers and storms possible...but even then, we are not talking a washout by any means. Once again the clouds will be tough to break on Wednesday, although there will some breaks of sunshine for sure throughout the day. Both Thursday and Friday look brighter with more sun in the forecast. But, a few PM t-showers will still be possible, with Friday looking a bit drier than Thursday.

The upcoming weekend does not look too bad. While spotty PM t-showers will be possible (more so on Saturday than Sunday), most of look dry this weekend as of now. A nice mix of sun and clouds (probably more sun than clouds) is in the forecast.

Temperatures will be warm this week...and it will be pretty humid too. We will top out in the upper 80s mid-to-late week...and temperatures look similar going into the weekend. So, after a taste of fall last week, it will feel more like summer this week all the way through this upcoming weekend.

Tropical Storm Erin forms and is being watched

There’s more on the radar than just some local rain: Tropical Storm Erin formed in the eastern Atlantic on Monday. The storm is forecast to continue tracking westward over the next seven to ten days, with projections indicating Erin could become the first hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic season by the upcoming weekend. For now, we are closely watching its progress, though impacts beyond the open Atlantic are not specified at this time. BUT, at this point a landfalling hurricane in the U.S. is *not* imminent or likely. Please stay tuned.





