Temperatures take a tumble this week

ROANOKE, Va. – As a cold front drapes into the region later Monday, we’ll begin feeling the effects rather quickly.

While temperatures on Monday hover around average for this time of year, mostly in the mid to upper 80s, they’ll nosedive over the next few days into the upper 70s to low 80s.

However, that drop in temperatures comes with an increase in rain chances as a cold front passes through the region before stalling out. Wednesday appears to be the wettest day this week, and with widespread rainfall continuing into the weekend, watching for flooding is going to be a priority in the coming days.

Currently a Category 4 storm, Erin is beginning to shift further to the north, bringing life-threatening surf conditions to parts of the East Coast. As a result, parts of the OBX have issued mandatory evacuation orders, including Hatteras Island and Ocracoke Island. This storm will have no impact on Southwest VA, but will certainly be a problem for those looking to close out the summer with a trip to the beach.

There is a separate wave developing in the eastern Atlantic that has a 50% chance of development over the next seven days. We’ll have to keep an eye on that one as we start approaching the peak of hurricane season.

