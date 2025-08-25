A cool, pleasant week of weather ahead

Tonight and tomorrow

ROANOKE, Va. – A cooler night is ahead for us under fair skies. Patchy fog may develop but the coverage area does not look too big. Lows will fall into the middle 50s.

Tuesday will see a lot of sunshine..with maybe just a few more clouds later in the day. Overall, a very nice day is in store with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s.

What to expect the rest of the week

The cooler than average and low humidity will continue for the rest of the week! YAY! Wednesday will be another mainly sunny day with highs once again in the mid-to-upper 70s. We will see a few more clouds rolling in Wednesday night into Thursday, but even then we will be dry under a mix of sun and clouds. The clouds will see on Thursday will be gone on Friday for the most part, as skies will again turn mostly sunny to end the work week.

Temperatures will slowly climb a touch later this week, reaching the upper 70s on Thursday and the lower 80s on Friday. Friday will be the warmest day this week, but even then, we will be below normal for this time of year.

Looking ahead to the weekend

We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds this weekend. And while Saturday looks dry, Sunday may have a couple of showers around. But it is only a 20% chance for a few rogue showers on Sunday...most of us will still be dry. As of now, a pretty nice weekend looks to be ahead for us all.

Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s on Saturday and the mid-to-upper 70s on Sunday...still pretty comfortable outside for sure!

With crisp mornings and comfortable afternoons lined up this week, now might be a good time to break out a light jacket for those early starts. And if you spot a scene that captures this early fall feeling, consider sharing it with the community—Pin It at https://www.wsls.com/pinit/.

For more updates and extended forecasts, keep checking back with the 10 News Weather Authority at WSLS.com.