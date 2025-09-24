Keep the umbrella handy!

Next several days

ROANOKE, Va. – A cutoff low will continue to impact the area through early next week, keeping us on the unsettled side. We will get a break from the rain for part of tonight, although more rain will move in later on. And some fog will form too. It will be a warm and muggy night with lows in the mid-to-upper 60s. And Thursday will be wet at times as off and on showers and a few storms impact us. A storm or two could pack a punch with wind and hail, alongside some heavy downpours. It will be a pretty cloudy Thursday, and temperatures will be all over the place, reaching the 70s in the mountains, but warming up into the 80s across the Piedmont.

We do not look as wet on Friday. We may be greeted with a couple of sprinkles early on with a better chance for hit-or-miss t-showers developing after lunchtime. As of now, it looks like areas along and south of 460 will have the highest chance for rain to close out the work week.

Looking ahead to the weekend...it looks pretty gray, dreary, and damp. I don’t think it will be a total washout but prepare for some periods of rain. And because of this, temperatures will be held down only topping out in the 70s, with Saturday looking cooler than Sunday.

Watching the tropics: Two disturbances on the radar

The Atlantic is staying active as we finish out September. We are keeping an eye on two separate tropical systems, one of which has become Tropical Storm Humberto earlier today. The second appears less structured for now but is moving into more favorable conditions for potential development by the weekend.

There is no current indication that these systems pose an immediate threat to Virginia, but we will be tracking them closely throughout the week. One thing they could do: act as a forcefield keeping this cutoff low on land for longer, allowing us to feel the impact of some clouds and rain for a longer period of time.

Looking ahead to next week

Unsettled weather looks to stick around for the reason stated above through the early part of next week. Monday and Tuesday will still be mostly cloudy with some showers still sticking around, although there are indications a pattern change will move in mid-to-late next week. That should mean brighter skies and drier conditions in about a week from now. Temperatures next week will stay on the cool side, topping out in the middle 70s.

