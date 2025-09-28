The Tropics Influence Our Weather Before A Big Cool Down.

ROANOKE, Va. –

Starting off on the cloudy side this morning with patchy and dense areas of fog. Skies slowly clear with temperatures gradually warming up.

Forecast

Zone by zone temperatures will get into the upper 70s and lower 80s today.

Today

As skies turn clearer for most, a couple of isolated showers are likely to spark up along the Blue Ridge.

4pm Today

Here is the latest look at the tropics. Tropical Depression 9 will move into the northern Caribbean and strengthen into a hurricane as it pushes off east.

Humberto is a very strong storm and thankfully will be staying out to sea.

Two Systems

Though tropical depression (soon to be Imelda) will stay off shore, moisture will move into the southeast and mid-Atlantic. Scattered showers and storms will push in along the east coast for the next couple of days. Impacts are expected across the region.

This Week

Tropical rain is possible Monday afternoon through Tuesday night with conditions clearing up and cooling down for the middle and back half of the week.

Next Few Days

