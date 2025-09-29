Tropical Rain from the outflow of Tropical Storm Imelda

ROANOKE, Va. – Tropical Storm Imelda is expected to strengthen into a hurricane as it pushes north over the next day.

Imelda

This system will bring isolated to scattered showers across the mid-Atlantic over the next two days. Eventually, Imelda will push out to sea.

Imelda

Impacts are already being seen Monday morning. The cloud cover currently overhead is from this system, and temperatures will be on the cooler side for the next several hours as a result.

This Morning

Afternoon highs will only reach the mid-70s for most.

High Temperatures

Here is a look at futurecast at 2 p.m. Monday. Light to moderate tropical rain showers look to push into the region.

2pm Today

The rain slowly breaks up as it pushes northwest, and isolated showers are left as a result.

On and off rain is expected to continue through Tuesday before some big-time changes head our way.

7pm Today

An area of high pressure moves in later this week and will bring in cool and dry air from up north. Skies will be mostly fair with temperatures being well below the seasonal average.

Cooler & Drier

