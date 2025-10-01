Muggy air out, cool and dry air in

ROANOKE, Va. – Hurricanes Imelda and Humberto are moving away from the US coastline. They will drag their tropical humidity along with them as they push out to sea.

Latest Advisory

Conditions will improve as we go hour by hour Wednesday morning. Mostly cloudy and muggy conditions eventually turn sunny and drier by the afternoon.

This Morning

High temperatures will be right in line with seasonal averages. Middle and upper 70s are expected across Southwest Virginia Wednesday afternoon.

High Temperatures

Humidity will continue to lower as we head into the back half of the week. The area of high pressure to our north and east will supply cooler temperatures and mostly clear skies.

Rest Of The Week

The next several days are exactly what we need for leaves to change color! Here is a look at the current state of fall foliage:

Current

By this time next week, even more color change is anticipated, with this year likely seeing an earlier onset of peak color.

Next Week

